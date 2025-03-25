Nigeria Is Not Practicing Democracy, It’s Nice To Hear El-Rufai Bleat – Farotimi

Human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi has said Nigeria is not practising democracy and her people are not treated as citizens.

Naija News reports that Farotimi said unless suffering is democratized, the consensus to fight bad governance may be lacking.

In an interview with News Central, the former member of Peter Obi’s presidential campaign organization stated that it was good that President Bola Tinubu‘s actions have started affecting those who brought him to power.

He noted that former Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and governors have started complaining against the President’s actions because it has affected them and not the citizens alone.

His words: “I have been shouting stridently for years that Nigeria is not a democracy. The people are not citizens. The law does not rule. And we are certainly not burdened by leaders. We have ruiners. I have said this for years. But you see, until suffering is democratized, a consensus cannot really be found for waging the necessary battle to end this state of anomie.

“Yesterday’s beneficiaries, even those who brought the Tinubu to power, those who refused to listen to reason, who endorsed it, who explained it, who are complicit in the erection of this system, they are going to become victims to this system.

“Those who have brought this man into office will be the first victim of his rule. And it will be nice if they too begin to feel victimized, as the average Nigerian has been victimized all this while. If suffering is not democratized, consensus to fight it will not be found. It is nice to hear the likes of El-Rufai bleating like a victim these days. That is what his victims have been doing for years.

“If he was sat in the ministerial office, I would not be hearing him bleating. It is nice to hear governors worried about how Tinubu will use the power that he has triumphantly claimed through the National Assembly. It is actually beautiful to see them worried because it is in them worrying that they realize the need to bridle power. “