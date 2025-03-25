Natasha Files Petition For Imasuen’s Disbarment Over Misconduct

Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has formally filed a petition with the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, seeking the disbarment of Senator Neda Bernards Imasuen from the Nigerian Bar.

Naija News understands that the petition, based on allegations of professional misconduct, accuses Senator Imasuen of prior disbarment from the New York Bar due to serious charges, including fraud, misappropriation of client funds, and failure to cooperate with disciplinary authorities.

According to the petition, Senator Imasuen was permanently disbarred by the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Second Department, on May 10, 2010.

This action followed a formal complaint by Daphne Slyfield, a client who accused Imasuen of misappropriating legal fees. The court found him guilty of multiple breaches of professional conduct, resulting in the revocation of his legal license in the United States.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has alleged that, despite his disbarment in the U.S., Senator Imasuen continued to practice law in Nigeria, presenting himself as a legal practitioner while also entering politics.

Imasuen went on to become the Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District and was appointed Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions — a role that demands impeccable integrity.

The petition further claims that Senator Imasuen failed to disclose his disbarment when submitting his FORM EC-9 – Particulars of Personal Information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before contesting for public office.

In her petition, Akpoti-Uduaghan has called for the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee to take appropriate action, highlighting the discrepancies in Imasuen’s disclosures and questioning the suitability of someone with such a record to hold an influential position in the Senate.