Natasha Denies Receiving ₦500 Million From Akpabio, Calls It Fabricated Lie

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has vehemently denied rumours alleging that she received ₦500 million from Senate President Godswill Akpabio, calling the claims “a complete fabrication.”

In a statement released on Tuesday, the embattled senator dismissed the allegations, which she described as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and tarnish her image. She categorically stated that no such transaction ever took place.

Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed frustration over the spread of falsehoods, asserting, “Let me be clear: I have never received ₦500 million or any amount from Senator Akpabio. At no time did I make any statement suggesting such. This is nothing but a deliberate falsehood aimed at causing unnecessary controversy.”

Naija News reports that the senator urged the public to disregard the fabricated claims, which she said were politically motivated, and warned that such actions posed a grave threat to the country’s democratic values.

She also voiced her concern over the increasing spread of fake news, urging Nigerians to verify information before accepting or sharing it.

She emphasized that defamation and character assassination should not have a place in the country’s political landscape.

“It is unfortunate that certain individuals are willing to fabricate such blatant lies. I urge Nigerians to verify information before believing or sharing it,” she said.

Akpoti-Uduaghan further challenged those behind the rumors to present credible evidence to back their claims, reaffirming her commitment to maintaining high standards of integrity and accountability in her public service.

In light of the malicious rumours, the senator called for an investigation into the origin of the misinformation and urged the relevant authorities to take action against those responsible.

She underscored her dedication to the principles of truth and justice, declaring, “Defamation and character assassination should have no place in our society. I am confident that the truth will always prevail.”