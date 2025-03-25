Just In: Justice Egwuatu Withdraws From Natasha’s Suit After Petition From Akpabio

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has recused himself from hearing the suit filed by the suspended Senator for Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

His decision was based on a petition by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who raised concerns about the judge’s objectivity in the matter.

The case, which was originally scheduled for hearing on Tuesday, took an unexpected turn when Justice Egwuatu announced his decision in a brief ruling. He explained that the case file would be returned to the Chief Judge for reassignment to another judge.

Naija News reports that this development follows a series of legal proceedings surrounding the disciplinary actions against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

On March 4, Justice Egwuatu had issued an interim order halting the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions from proceeding with disciplinary actions against the senator, who was accused of flouting legislative rules.

Despite the court’s interim order, which temporarily halted any disciplinary measures, the Senate Committee continued its proceedings and subsequently imposed a six-month suspension on Akpoti-Uduaghan. This move led to further legal challenges.

In response to the Senate’s actions, Justice Egwuatu had earlier given the defendants 72 hours to show cause as to why an interlocutory injunction should not be granted to prevent the probe.

The injunction would halt any investigation into the senator’s alleged misconduct until the case was determined, citing violations of constitutional rights, Senate rules, and legislative privileges.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, through his team of lawyers led by Mr. Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, raised questions regarding the court’s authority to intervene in the internal affairs of the Senate. This challenge has added a layer of complexity to the case, leading to the recusal of Justice Egwuatu.

The matter now awaits reassignment to another judge, as the legal battle continues over the disciplinary measures taken against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.