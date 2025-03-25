Jandor Meets President Tinubu’s Daughter In Saudi Arabia

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Olajide Adediran, widely known as Jandor, met with Chief Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the daughter of President Bola Tinubu, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement issued by Jandor’s spokesperson, Gbenga Ogunleye, the meeting took place on Monday in the sacred city and provided an opportunity for both leaders to exchange pleasantries and discuss matters of mutual interest.

“Dr. Adediran expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and extended prayers for the success of the president’s renewed hope agenda,” Ogunleye stated, adding that the encounter emphasized their shared commitment to fostering unity and collective progress.

Naija News reports that Jandor, who contested the 2023 Lagos governorship election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but lost to APC’s Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, recently left the PDP for the ruling APC, citing indiscipline and anti-party activities within the Lagos chapter of his former party.