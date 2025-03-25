Emenike Urges Super Eagles Not To Disappoint Nigerians Against Zimbabwe

Former international player, Emmanuel Emenike believes that the Super Eagles have reignited the hopes of Nigerians in their pursuit of the 2026 World Cup.

Ahead of the Super Eagles’ clash with Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, at 5 p.m. later today, Emmanuel Emenike encouraged the Eagles to maintain this momentum and not disappoint their supporters.

The Eagles made a significant comeback in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers with a 2-0 victory over Rwanda in Kigali last Friday. Victor Osimhen, playing for Galatasaray, scored both goals, providing a much-needed boost to the team and marking coach Eric Chelle’s successful debut.

After a challenging start that left Nigeria struggling in fifth place in Group C without a win in their first four matches, the team’s robust performance against Rwanda has revitalized their chances of qualifying for the finals.

Emenike, who concluded his international career in 2015 at the age of 28, praised the team’s display and urged them to carry this winning spirit into their next match against Zimbabwe today.

“Rwanda was a turning point for us. They need to continue this level of play,” Emenike told journalists in Lagos. “With our hopes currently high, it’s important to build on this success as we aim to defeat Zimbabwe.”

Thanks to the victory over Rwanda, the Super Eagles have moved up to fourth place on the table with six points after five matches. They now sit behind Rwanda (third with seven points) and the Benin Republic (second with eight points), while South Africa lead Group C with 10 points following their recent win.

Chelle and his squad are focused on closing the gap with South Africa, emphasizing the need for full concentration by restricting access to their training camp. A victory against Zimbabwe would elevate Nigeria to nine points in the group, and their standing will further depend on the outcomes of the matches involving the Benin Republic against South Africa and Rwanda’s meeting with Lesotho.