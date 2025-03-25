Defence Minister Flags Off Training For 800 Elite Special Forces To Tackle Insecurity

The Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru, on Monday, inaugurated the first phase of training for 800 special forces personnel, tasked with executing high-impact operations with precision, speed, and efficiency.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony at Camp Kabala in Jaji Military Cantonment, Kaduna State, Badaru emphasised that the specially trained forces would be deployed for rapid response missions.

The Minister noted that this initiative was part of a broader strategy to tackle the nation’s persistent security challenges.

He highlighted that modern security threats require a highly trained elite force proficient in advanced tactics, including unconventional warfare, intelligence-driven operations, and rapid response engagements.

According to him, the goal is to develop a highly skilled and adaptable force capable of executing specialised operations across diverse and complex environments.

Badaru explained that the training would enhance operational effectiveness in countering terrorism, insurgency, transnational crimes, and other asymmetric threats that undermine national security.

He further stressed that the elite unit would play a pivotal role in safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty, ensuring the safety of its citizens, and promoting stability within and beyond the country’s borders.

“This training has been meticulously designed to develop highly skilled personnel in special combat tactics, counterterrorism operations, intelligence gathering, and hostage rescue missions.

“The programme will prepare trainees for high-risk missions in both urban and hostile environments, ensuring they can adapt to dynamic threats.

“Given the inter-agency nature of modern security challenges, the training will foster seamless collaboration among personnel of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy, and the Nigerian Air Force, as well as other security agencies,” he said.

The minister emphasised that special operations demand more than technical skills—they require mental resilience, endurance, and unwavering determination.

To this end, he stated that the training would not only refine the physical and psychological resilience of the troops but also instill leadership under pressure, discipline, and a strong sense of duty.

He added that by the end of the intensive training, the armed forces would possess a unit capable of executing high-impact operations with exceptional speed and precision.

According to him, such capabilities will significantly strengthen Nigeria’s ability to counter security threats proactively.

“The newly trained special operations force will be deployed to critical areas across the country, reinforcing our national security architecture.

“This inauguration is for the first batch of 800 out of 2,400 to be trained as part of a long-term strategy to develop world-class special operations capability within the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

Badaru reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to collaborating with allied nations and international defence institutions to adopt global best practices and enhance joint operational effectiveness.

He urged the personnel to remain dedicated, resilient, and committed to their duties, encouraging them to push beyond their limits and embrace the honour of serving in the elite force.

The Minister also expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support and investment in national security, particularly through the provision of modern equipment and the prioritisation of personnel welfare.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, described the training as a significant milestone in the history of the Armed Forces and its ongoing efforts to bolster national security.

Musa underscored that contemporary warfare requires well-trained and well-equipped forces capable of responding swiftly and decisively to emerging threats.

He commended the Federal Government for its commitment to strengthening the nation’s defence capacity, stating that the initiative aligns with his vision of “nurturing a professional Armed Forces of Nigeria that is people-centric and capable of meeting its constitutional responsibilities in a joint and collaborative environment.”

The CDS encouraged the trainees to embrace the challenges ahead with an unwavering spirit, acknowledging that while the training would be rigorous, success would come with dedication and the right mindset.