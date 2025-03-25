Breaking: Security Operatives Stop Plan To Bomb Pipeline In Rivers

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Olugbenga Adepoju, has revealed that security operatives successfully thwarted an attempt to vandalize a pipeline in the Ikwerre and Emohua Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, Adepoju highlighted the ongoing efforts of the police and other security agencies to safeguard citizens and their properties, especially in light of the recent state of emergency declared in Rivers State.

According to Adepoju, the joint efforts of the police and military personnel led to the neutralization of vandals attempting to detonate a pipeline.

On March 16, 2025, in Aluu-Rumuekpe, Ikwerre LGA, security forces responded swiftly to a sabotage attempt, resulting in the deaths of the criminals involved.

“The quick response of the state security agencies at Aluu-Rumuekpe in Ikwerre LGA led to the death of the vandals who were trying to detonate a pipeline,” Adepoju said.

In another successful operation on March 21, 2025, Adepoju reported that a joint security team stormed a kidnappers’ hideout along Omoku Road in Ahoada East LGA. The operation led to the arrest of eight male suspects and the rescue of six male victims.

“Items recovered during the arrest include two English-made pump action guns, two locally made pistols, four locally made single-barrel guns with assorted rounds and cartridges, three Q-link motorcycles, communication equipment, among other items,” Adepoju disclosed.

Naija News reports that Adepoju also mentioned that two suspects were arrested on March 19, 2025, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA with four dynamites, four switches, and detonating pods. These arrests were part of the ongoing efforts to curb criminal activities in the state.

In addition, the police commissioner revealed the destruction of 30 illegal refining sites, 55 ovens, 20 reservoirs, and 50 dug-out pits. These operations led to the seizure of 100,000 litres of stolen crude oil and about 10,000 litres of illegally refined AGO (Automotive Gas Oil).

“The Rivers Police Command is working in close collaboration with all relevant stakeholders to ensure a peaceful Rivers State,” Adepoju affirmed.