Rivers State Administrator, Ibas Appoints New SSG, Worika

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas, has appointed Professor Ibibia Lucky Worika as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Ibas announced that the appointment of Worika takes immediate effect.

The administrator emphasized that the decision was made after a careful evaluation of Worika’s credentials, extensive experience, and strong performance throughout a rigorous selection process.

“Professor Worika holds a Ph.D. in International Environmental and Comparative Petroleum Law & Policy from the University of Dundee, United Kingdom. He has served in prestigious roles across academia, international organizations, and government advisory capacities,” the statement read.

Ibas further stated that Worika’s appointment aligns with the administration’s commitment to leveraging the immense human capital of the Rivers people to foster peace, stability, and security in the state.

In a related development, Ibas also announced the resignation of George Nwaeke as the Head of Service (HoS) of Rivers State.

Expressing gratitude for Nwaeke’s contributions, Ibas wished him success in his future endeavors.

“His Excellency, The Administrator appreciates the immense contributions he has shown this administration in the short period he served and wishes him well in his future endeavors,” the statement said.

As an interim measure, Dr. Mrs. Iyingi Brown, the Permanent Secretary for Welfare in the Office of the Head of Service, has been appointed to serve as Acting Head of Service until a new appointment is made.

In his remarks, Ibas reaffirmed his commitment to neutrality, peace, and stability in Rivers State, assuring the public that his administration would continue to focus on these principles.

Ibas, who was sworn in by President Bola Tinubu on March 19 following the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers, is working towards restoring order and governance stability in the state.