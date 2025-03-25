Breaking: Labour Union Threatens Economic Disruption Over Rivers State Of Emergency

The Organised Labour has warned that it would take decisive action that would disrupt national economic activities if the declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State is not reversed within a reasonable time frame.

The warning was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Rivers State Chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Alex Agwanwor; State Chairperson of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ikechukwu Onyefuru; and Chairperson of the Joint Negotiation Council (JNC), Chuku Emecheta.

Labour described the suspension of the elected governor, Siminalayi Fubara; deputy governor, Ngozi Odu; and House of Assembly members as premature and baseless.

They argued that the politicians were freely elected by the people of Rivers State and any attempt to remove them undermines the constitution.

The union leaders insisted that such actions must be reversed to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic system.

They highlighted the immediate hardship the state of emergency has caused for local government workers, many of whom have yet to receive their salaries.

While acknowledging the need for maintaining law and order, the Organized Labour stressed that such actions must be carried out within the framework of the Nigerian Constitution.

The unions argued that suspending elected officials and allegedly disrupting salary payments for workers violate fundamental rights and could worsen security and economic challenges.

The statement called on President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, and the judiciary to take immediate steps to reverse the state of emergency and reinstate the suspended elected officials.

In a bid to resolve the situation peacefully, the unions advised the federal government to engage in meaningful dialogue with relevant stakeholders.

They warned that a failure to do so could lead to further escalation of the crisis, worsening the already tense political atmosphere in the state.

While calling on workers to remain calm and continue their duties, the Organised Labour leaders warned that they would not hesitate to take strategic union actions if their demands were not met within a reasonable timeframe.