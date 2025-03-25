Breaking: Detaills Of Atiku, Senator Abbo, Others’ Coalition Meeting In Yola Emerge

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reiterated the need for urgent restructuring in Nigeria, emphasizing that the country’s current trajectory poses a threat to the democratic rights of citizens.

Speaking at a coalition meeting in Yola on Tuesday, which saw members from various political parties in attendance, Atiku made a passionate call for change, warning that without action, future generations would suffer the consequences.

“We need a new movement that we can use to correct things; if we do not act this time, our children will become slaves in their father’s land,” Atiku stated, stressing that the country was not moving in the right direction.

Naija News reports that the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate revealed that he would soon speak out on national issues and clarify his political stance.

He urged his supporters to remain patient and focused, promising that he would soon break his silence on the state of the nation.

“It is not yet time for me to speak on the politics of the country, but very soon I will break my silence on my political position and other things that are going on wrongly in the country,” Atiku added.

The former vice president also called on Nigerians to be vigilant and continue working towards the country’s best interests, describing the new movement as a potential savior for the nation.

Senator Ishaku Abbo, the convener of the coalition meeting, echoed Atiku’s sentiments and affirmed that the former vice president remained their political leader, irrespective of party affiliation.

“The former vice president, you are our party, you are our logo, anywhere you go we will follow you,” Abbo stated, emphasizing Atiku’s enduring influence and leadership qualities that have endeared him to many democrats, particularly during his eight years as vice president.

Abbo’s endorsement of Atiku’s leadership resonated with the attendees, who included representatives from all 21 local government areas of Adamawa State, as well as aides from the All Progressives Congress (APC), such as those supporting the 2023 governorship candidate, Senator Aishatu Binani.

In a surprising twist, one of Senator Binani’s aides confirmed the APC candidate’s involvement in the coalition. The aide, speaking anonymously with Punch, indicated that despite Binani’s other commitments, she was aligned with the coalition and would attend future meetings.

“For you to see me here, it is very clear that my principal is among the coalition team, you see other members of the APC who are her supporters here,” the aide said, signaling a potential shift in political allegiance.

The aide also assured that Binani would be present at the next meeting.