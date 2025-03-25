Atiku Holds Coalition Meeting With Notable APC Senators

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is reportedly holding a coalition meeting with some senators in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State.

Naija News learnt that Senator Ishaku Abbo, Senator Aishatu Binani, along with several chieftains of the APC are currently at the coalition meeting.

Atiku, who served as the presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)in the 2023 election, arrived at Yola International Airport via his private jet at 12:48 p.m.

He was welcomed by Senator Abbo, after which his convoy made its way to the American University of Nigeria Hotel, the venue for the meeting.

A close associate of Senator Binani, the APC governorship candidate in Adamawa, confirmed the development to Punch, stating that she is participating in the coalition, although specific details regarding the meeting remain undisclosed.

“Since you see me here, it is clear that my principal is among the team leaders. She is engaged at the moment, but at the next meeting, you will see her,” the aide, who declined to be named, said.