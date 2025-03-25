Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 25th March 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 24th March, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1560 and sell at ₦1570 on Monday 24th March, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1560 Selling Rate ₦1570

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1537 Lowest Rate ₦1527

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

In other news, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently reported a decline in Nigeria’s inflation rate to 23.18 percent in February, down from 24.48 percent in January.

Naija News reports that despite this positive news, many analysts have raised questions about the accuracy of the figures and the methodology used in the report.

Shortly after the report’s release, it was quietly removed from the NBS website, raising concerns about data transparency.

Upon checking on Monday, TheCable Index found that the report had been re-uploaded, but with notable alterations.

The updated version omitted historical data, which traditionally dates back to 1995, leaving only the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January and February 2025.