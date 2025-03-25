‘Akpabio Should Be In Prison Instead Of Being Elected As Senate President – Sowore

Former presidential candidate of the Africa Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has asserted that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, should be in prison rather than the red chamber.

Naija News reports that Sowore made this known while weighing in on the sexual allegation levelled against Akpabio by the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti.

Sowore, in an interview with Pulse, also launched a scathing attack on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and other politicians, accusing them of corruption and political manipulation.

The political activist maintained that he does not doubt Natasha’s allegation against Akpabio because the Senate President has allegedly committed many crimes.

He said, “Someone like Godswill Akpabio should be in prison instead of being elected as Senate President in any sane country, what is being said of Akpabio is something I will not doubt, if am told that Akpabio did organ harvesting, I will believe because Akpabio and other politicians like Wike, El-Rufai did a lot of crimes and they got away with it and now they are all on top of their game.

“Now what you see as impunity, they don’t see it that way or care about what people think about them. So the issue with Natasha, in my view is a situation of happenings in a male-dominated society and irresponsible males. These people are amoral and don’t care what people say about them. Another thing is that these politicians known how to sponsor distraction that when you are struggling with one, they bring another one.

“Nobody is taking about Natasha anymore, we are all talking about Rivers State, by next week, they will start something else that will make people forget the Rivers thing. It is all organised. This is why I don’t like associating with the political class. I am also not too comfortable with Akpabio and Natash’s relationship in the past, especially when he said he slept in Dangote factory during her wedding.”