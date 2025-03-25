Akpabio Allegedly Using Former Aide At INEC To Facilitate Natasha’s Recall

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has been accused of using his former Chief of Staff, Etekamba Udo Umoren, recently appointed as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Delta State, to facilitate the recall of suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended from the Senate on March 6 for gross misconduct following a dispute with Akpabio over the seating arrangement in the red chamber.

According to Sahara Reporters, Umoren was allegedly seen at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters Abuja, from 8am to 8pm on Monday, March 24, 2025, actively working to expedite the recall process against Natasha in a desperate bid to silence dissenting voices and accusations against Akpabio.

The source further alleged that Umoren is following Akpabio’s direct instruction to report to INEC headquarters until Natasha’s recall process is completed.

The source familiar with the situation said, “Akpabio’s former Chief of Staff, Mr. Etekamba Udo Umoren, who is now the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Delta State, is doing Akpabio’s dirty job by ensuring the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.”

“Umoren was at INEC from 8am to 8pm last night, facilitating the recall process, following Akpabio’s direct instructions.

“Akpabio has instructed Umoren to report to INEC every day until the recall process is completed.”