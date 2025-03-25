39 Constitutional Amendment Bills Pass Second Reading In House Of Representatives

The House of Representatives has successfully passed 39 constitutional amendment bills on second reading, marking a significant step toward reforming various sectors of the Nigerian constitution.

Naija News understands that the proposed amendments, which span a wide range of issues, include judicial reforms, electoral matters, security and policing, inclusive governance, and legislative processes, among others.

The bills are set to address critical areas affecting the governance and operation of the country. Some of the proposals include:

A bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to provide for the establishment of state police and local government police

A bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), to provide that general elections to the office of the president, state governors, National Assembly, state Houses of Assembly, and local government area councils shall be conducted simultaneously on the same date to be determined by the Independent National Electoral Commission in consultation with the National Assembly.

A bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to make the Court of Appeal the final appeal court in governorship, national, and state Houses of Assembly election petitions.

A bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, cap. c23, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 1999 (power of proclamation of new Assembly by Clerk or NASS/Clerk of House Assembly) and to make provision for the Chief Justice of Niger to make proclamation on the inauguration of National Assembly.

A bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to establish the FCT House of Assembly.

A bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered), to provide for special seats for the physically challenged persons in Nigeria’s federal, state, and local government areas, and legislative houses.

A bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to permit public servants to engage in healthcare education, production, and services beyond farming and related matters.

A bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 cap. c23 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to establish and empower the political parties registration and regulatory commission to register, regulate, and monitor the organisation and operation of political parties.

A bill for an Act to further alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for the determination of all appeals arising from election petition tribunals prior to swearing-in of president-elect, vice-president-elect, governor-elect, deputy governor-elect, members-elect of the national and state assemblies.

A bill for an act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to vest the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with the power to conduct local government area council elections.

A bill for an Act to alter Sections 68(1) (g) &109(1)(g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to require the official resignation from political party before defection by members of the national assembly and state house of assembly.

A bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, cap. c23, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to establish the national local government electoral commission as an independent body responsible for organising, conducting, and supervising elections into the offices of chairmen and councilors of all the local governments across the federation, including the area councils of the Federal Capital Territory.