Why Nigerian Politicians Are Corrupt And Reprehensible – Mr Macaroni

Popular skit maker cum Nollywood actor, Debo Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has asserted that Nigerian politicians are corrupt and reprehensible because they know that citizens would never hold them accountable.

Naija News reports that Mr Macaroni made this known while responding to a social media post asking Nigerians to unfollow celebrities over their failure to speak about specific issues in the country.

In a lengthy post via his 𝕏 handle, the thespian said celebrities should not be asked to make sacrifices that citizens are not ready to make, stressing that it is unfair to manipulate public figures into speaking about certain issues.

Macaroni cited a case of Nigerians ignoring police brutality on the streets but attacking celebrities online for not speaking against the issue.

He maintained that when Nigerians genuinely want change, they will not wait for any celebrity to speak for them.

He wrote, “I would never endorse a post like this!!! Please do not ask Celebrities to make sacrifices the people themselves are not ready to make. Celebrities are Citizens like you. If majority of the people are quiet, why should we blame celebrities?

“Also not all celebrities wish to speak on social issues. So it’s unfair to manipulate us into speaking about certain topics because even when we speak, we get attacked!

We can’t force people into advocacy simply because their line of work has made them famous. Let me give an example: Nigerians will see their fellow Nigerian being brutalized by the police.. instead of coming together to stop it that very moment, some will pass by, some others will watch, some others will record. Then same Nigerians will come online to attack Celebrities for not speaking against police brutality.

“When Nigerians truly want change, The people will not wait for any celebrity. The people will become their own celebrities and they will lead and take charge! I would never stop speaking up against the oppression of the people and against bad governance.

“That is what I have always stood against even before fame. But please do not hold other celebrities to the same standard especially when the people themselves are not accountable. The reason why Nigerian Politicians are so corrupt and reprehensible is because they know that the people would never hold them accountable. Nigerians adapt to any situation. The politicians know this and continue to exploit it. We all must come together as one! Celebrity or not, irrespective of our tribal and religious sentiments. We must unite and hold our Leaders to account.”