Utomi Outlines Bold Coalition Plans To Unseat APC, Tinubu In 2027

Leader of the National Consultative Front (NCFront), Pat Utomi, has outlined ongoing efforts to form a formidable coalition aimed at defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections, describing the move as “serious business” vital for Nigeria’s future.

In an interview with Punch, Utomi revealed that several discontented members of both the APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as well as key players from five other political parties, were eager to join the coalition.

These movements, he said, were crucial in assembling a broad-based alliance to unseat President Bola Tinubu and bring about positive change in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Utomi emphasized that the coalition’s primary goal is to address the country’s challenges within the context of a shifting global order.

He noted that key members of both major parties—APC and PDP—are actively seeking to collaborate, driven by a shared belief in better governance.

“This is serious business. Nigeria is on the brink at a time of a changing global order,” Utomi stated, adding that the coalition’s focus would be on the core influence groups within the political parties.

He further stated, “There are good people who subscribe to our values and development strategy in APC and PDP who have significant following and believe there is a better way and have reached out to us.”

On managing the diverse interests within the coalition, Utomi stressed that the driving force behind the alliance is self-sacrifice, and the formation of a leadership structure that values collective decision-making.

“The driving force is self-sacrifice. We will forge a party leadership where decisions are made collectively. It’s all about building an alliance that places the welfare of Nigerians first,” he said.

He acknowledged the challenge of managing multiple political interests but remained optimistic that the coalition’s approach would deliver effective solutions for Nigeria’s issues.

Utomi revealed that the coalition aims to operate as a government of national unity, focused on advancing the common good in a transparent, democratic, and people-centred manner.

“What we need is a national unity government focused on a developmental state that brings progress to every part of Nigeria,” he declared, adding that the new leadership would aim to break away from past practices.

He further criticized past leadership approaches, including that of former President Muhammadu Buhari, which he said obstructed the collective good.

“No more of the Buhari or ‘Baba sope’ approach that got in the way of a collective good goal in the past iterations of rescue missions,” Utomi said.

In an effort to promote a more inclusive and effective leadership structure, Utomi stressed that decisions within the coalition would be made collectively.

“We will not be victims of groupthink anymore. “A collective shadow team will be active shortly, and where necessary, we will turn to people power to reset the agenda of our country,” he declared

Building A Disciplined, People-Centered Democracy – Utomi

The NCFront leader emphasized that the coalition’s primary goal is to restore democracy’s true purpose—serving the people.

“Our aim is to make democracy work for the people and ensure a government with a people-centered focus accelerates constitutional reforms for a better working Nigeria,” Utomi said.

He added that the coalition also seeks to address the collapse of culture in Nigeria, setting an example for disciplined political behavior and recruitment into public office.

“The change we deserve is about a core of people who are a self-sacrificing group focused on disciplined organization,” he added.

Utomi also addressed the corruption and power struggles in the political system, calling for a system based on integrity.

“We will advance the common good in an atmosphere of freedom that is democratic, transparent, and people-centered. We will not allow touts and criminals to dominate political life,” he stated.

As discussions continue, Utomi confirmed that the coalition would be formally unveiled in June 2025. He also noted that key stakeholders from both Northern and Southern Nigeria, including civil society groups, are playing an active role in the coalition’s formation.

With increasing momentum behind the movement, the coalition’s leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and other political figures, are expected to further solidify their plans in the coming months.

“The coalition is here to redeem Nigeria and provide leadership based on values and collective effort. The time has come for a new, united front in Nigerian politics,” Utomi concluded.