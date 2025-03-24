‘Unconstitutional, And Politically Motivated’ – Tinubu’s Minister, Top Aide Asked To Provide Proof Linking Fubara To Militants

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has strongly condemned the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, and the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, for accusing Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, of involvement in militant activities in the Niger Delta.

Naija News reports that the group dismissed the allegations as baseless and unsupported by credible evidence.

In a statement released on Monday in Abuja, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, reacted to comments made by Fagbemi last week, who accused Fubara of “tele-guiding militants” to attack oil facilities.

Onanuga, in a separate opinion piece, backed the federal government’s decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State, citing intelligence reports that allegedly link the governor to militant groups.

“These are serious allegations that could destabilize not just Rivers State, but the entire Niger Delta,” Onwubiko remarked, pointing out that no substantial evidence had been provided to back the claims.

“Yet, no concrete evidence has been made public to substantiate them,” he added, criticizing the reliance on unverified intelligence by the officials.

HURIWA also noted that Governor Fubara had denied the accusations in an official statement earlier on Monday, where he distanced himself from any militant groups and dismissed viral videos purportedly showing explosions on oil and gas facilities in the state as “fake and malicious.”

The group commended Fubara for his call for security agencies to investigate the source of the videos and take action against those responsible.

“Governor Fubara’s unwavering commitment to peace and constitutional governance has been clear in all his public engagements. It is disheartening to see such character assassination coming from the highest echelons of the federal government,” Onwubiko emphasized.

The association questioned why federal authorities have failed to present tangible evidence to support the claims, stating, “As far as we are concerned, the dissemination of these unproven claims is not only unprofessional but sets a dangerous precedent in our democratic space.”

HURIWA also urged Fagbemi and Onanuga to refrain from “pettiness and rumor mongering” and to ensure their statements are based on facts.

“It is disgraceful that at a time when Nigerians are yearning for stability and good governance, top officials of the federal government are preoccupied with baseless accusations, further tarnishing Nigeria’s image before the international community,” the statement continued.

The group further condemned the state of emergency in Rivers State as “unconstitutional, unnecessary, and politically motivated,” arguing that no evidence of war or a breakdown of law and order, as required by Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, has been presented.

“The AGF and other federal agents must be reminded that the Supreme Court ruling, which is now being used to justify executive overreach in Rivers State, does not legitimize governance based on rumors,” HURIWA pointed out.

HURIWA called on Governor Fubara to consider legal action against those spreading the false claims, stating, “Even if the judiciary is perceived by some as compromised, it is crucial to set the record straight by exploring the legal avenues available.”

The association also urged security agencies to conduct a thorough and transparent forensic investigation into the allegations and incidents in Ogoniland and other parts of Rivers State, ensuring that it remains free from political interference.

“The reckless practice of labeling peaceful citizens as militants without evidence is not only irresponsible but threatens to plunge Rivers State into unnecessary chaos. Nigeria’s democracy deserves better,” the group concluded.