Tinubu’s Statement On Rivers Showed He Was Fed Lies – Ihunwo

Former Chairman of Obio/Akpor council area of Rivers State, Chijioke Ihunwo, has said President Bola Tinubu’s statement regarding Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s actions on the state’s crisis showed he was fed lies.

Naija News reported that President Tinubu, last Tuesday, in his state of emergency speech, accused Fubara of not taking any action to rebuild the state’s House of Assembly complex.

Though Governor Fubara debunked the President’s accusations, the Sole Administrator, Ibot-Ete Ibas, on Saturday, supervised reconstruction work going on at the House complex.

In a statement, on Sunday, Ihunwo said Ibas’ work visit to the House complex has nullified lies told the President on the efforts of Governor Fubara.

According to the former Obi/Akpor Chairman, Governor Fubara upheld the integrity of the legislative arm in the state unlike what the President was made to believe.

His words: “President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said Sir Siminalayi Fubara didn’t make any effort to rebuild the assembly complex. I know that the statement came as a result of the lies they told him. However, as history has shown time and time again, that lies have a way of unraveling in the face of truth.

“The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas, walked through the construction site, witnessing firsthand the progress being made, it became evident that the State Assembly Complex is indeed a reality, contrary to the lies they told Mr President.

“In a world where falsehoods may momentarily cloud the truth, it is reassuring to see individuals like the Sole Administrator taking proactive steps to debunk misconceptions.

“This visit not only showcases the truth that Sir Siminalayi Fubara upholds the integrity of the legislative arm of the government, but it also serves as a beacon of light in an era where misinformation can easily spread.

“The truth, as evidenced by the visit, will always shine through the darkness of deceit, and make Sir Siminalayi Fubara come out victorious in these political happenings in the State.”