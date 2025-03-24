Tinubu Will Come After You – Sara-Igbe To PDP Govs, NASS Members

A former Publicity Secretary of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Anas Sara Igbe, has said President Bola Tinubu aimed to whip his opponents to their knees.

Naija News reported that Sara-Igbe said President Tinubu lacked the constitutional right to suspend Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and members of the House of Assembly.

In an interview with Daily Independent, the Niger Delta elder questioned why the President did not declare a state of emergency in the North where there have been wars against terrorists, bandits and other criminal gangs.

“Mr. President relied on section 305. If you look at section 305 all through, section 305 should also apply in the northern part of Nigeria where we had war. In the case of Rivers State, there’s no war, no fight, the whole place is quiet, and yet the state of emergency was declared. And not only that, an elected governor was suspended, the House of Assembly was also suspended. This is somehow not proper, it’s an illegal action. The constitution did not empower Mr. President in any way. I have looked at the conditions under which a governor can be removed. This was not part of the conditions in the constitution,” he said.

The former PANDEF spokesman stressed that the President took his action to favour Nyesom Wike. According to him, the former Rivers State Governor is the President’s hatchet man.

Sara-Igbe told Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to remain at alert, alleging that the President may deploy the same tactics against Fubara on them.

“But I will tell you why these actions. One, Mr. President, seems to be very desperate to whip opponents to their knees. Wike is the hatchet man of Mr. President.

“Now other governors will be watching. Today is the turn of Simi Fubara. He will apply it in other states, particularly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) states. Those governors that have stumbled and will not do his bit, he will sack them,” he stated.

The Niger Delta chieftain further questioned the National Assembly’s right to ratify what he described as an illegal and unconstitutional act of the President.

“National Assembly members, they are there. The law says they have to confirm, not the aspect of the governor, the state of emergency. But in this case, he has also gone contrary to the constitution. He has violated the constitution. And he is asking the National Assembly to approve for him that he violated the constitution and they will accept it. If the National Assembly now thinks this is the President that they can trust, I worry. Because he’ll definitely go after them,” he added.