‘Tinubu Is Youth-friendly, He Understands Peoples Agitation’ – Presidential Aide Begs Nigerian Youths

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Citizenship and Leadership, Rinsola Abiola, has encouraged Nigerian youth to maintain their confidence in the incumbent administration.

Abiola reassured the younger generation that their needs and concerns are a top priority for the country’s number one citizen, who, according to her, is also youth-friendly.

Naija News reports that the presidential aide is one of the daughters of the late MKO Abiola.

Speaking on Monday at a Ramadan lecture and Iftar event organized by the Rinsola Abiola Foundation for youth in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, the presidential aide noted that Tinubu has consistently shown his commitment to supporting young people, both during his campaign and through his actions since taking office.

Abiola highlighted the administration’s commitment to creating opportunities for young people and ensuring their participation in decision-making processes.

She pointed to the recently established National Youth Conference, of which she is a member, as evidence of the President’s commitment to involving young Nigerians in governance and policy development.

Abiola underscored the inclusive nature of the conference committee, which includes representatives from civil society organizations and individuals not affiliated with the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“I ask you to keep faith with this administration and trust that, as youth representatives serving within it, we are not unmindful of young people’s agitations.

“We understand the challenges and are working to protect youth interests.

“For the very first time, we have a truly young youth minister prioritising issues that concern young people. We are also working on the Student Loan Fund, which will help ensure a level playing field for all,” she said.

She reassured young Nigerians that the Tinubu administration is listening to their concerns and making deliberate efforts to create opportunities for them.

“Thankfully, we have a president who is himself youth-friendly and understands all too well the need to empower young people,” Abiola added.

She urged young people to stay involved, actively engage in current government programs, and have confidence in the administration’s commitment to meeting their needs.

During his talk on “Islamic Perspectives on Youth Development and Leadership,” the Imam of Gbaguraland, Prof. Kamaldeen Balogun, encouraged Nigerian youth to acquire essential skills in order to prepare for future leadership positions.

Balogun, who Imam Mudashir Abdulrasheed represented, emphasized the importance of empowering youth so that young Nigerians can make meaningful contributions to the development of the nation.