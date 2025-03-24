‘The Man Criticising Tinubu Did Not Take Similar Step During Chibok Girls’ Abduction’ – Okpebhole Fires Jonathan Over Comment On Rivers Crisis

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State has garnered more support, with Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, criticizing former President Goodluck Jonathan’s condemnation of the action.

Okpebholo, speaking at the launch of the 125-kilometre Benin-Auchi road project, on Sunday, expressed strong disapproval of Jonathan’s criticism.

He argued that Jonathan’s inability to act decisively during his presidency led to his criticism of President Tinubu’s proactive step.

“The man criticizing President Tinubu did not take a similar step when he heard that they were going to kidnap the Chibok girls in 2014. It is better for a President to be proactive. The single decision taken by President Tinubu saved the economy of Nigeria,” Okpebholo said.

The governor described Tinubu’s emergency rule as a necessary measure to preserve national security and ensure the country’s economic stability.

“What President Tinubu did in Rivers State is a welcome development, to ensure peace in the Niger Delta,” he added.

The Edo Governor further emphasized that President Tinubu’s declaration was in the best interest of Nigerians, particularly in protecting the country’s vital oil infrastructure.

“When crude oil pipelines in Rivers State were being blown by militants, what did Nigerians expect Mr. President to do for the nation’s economic sustenance?” he questioned.

Okpebholo also pointed out that under Jonathan, the country’s total annual budget was no more than ₦1.6 trillion, a sum which now matches the monthly allocation from the Federation Account, highlighting Tinubu’s vision for economic growth.

He said, “When Jonathan was Nigeria’s President, the country’s total annual budget was not more than ₦1.6 trillion, but the ₦1.6 trillion is what we are sharing monthly (from the Federation Account) in this nation today. That is a man that has vision.”

Naija News recall that Jonathan on Saturday had expressed strong disapproval over the suspension of elected officials in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu, warning that such actions could harm Nigeria’s global reputation.