Supreme Court Clears Air On Wike And Justice Agim’s Attendance At UNICAL Convocation

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has dismissed media reports suggesting that one of its judicial officers, Justice Emmanuel Agim, accompanied the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to the recent convocation ceremony of the University of Calabar.

In a statement released on Monday, the Supreme Court’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Festus Akande, clarified the circumstances surrounding Justice Agim’s attendance at the event.

The statement refuted misleading reports circulating on social media and various news platforms, asserting that Justice Agim attended the convocation ceremony as an honouree.

“Hon. Justice Agim attended the convocation as an esteemed honouree and an alumnus of the institution, who the Governing Council had found worthy to be conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law (Doctor Honoris Causa),” the statement read.

It further explained that Justice Agim was recognized for his significant contributions to the legal profession, which reflect his dedication to justice, integrity, and the rule of law.

Naija News reports that the statement highlighted that Justice Agim’s achievements serve as an inspiration for aspiring legal professionals and students alike.

The statement also addressed the claim that Justice Agim had attended the convocation ceremony in the company of Nyesom Wike.

It stressed that this was a false narrative, stating that Justice Agim’s attendance was independent of any government ministry or department and that he was not accompanying any government official.

“Any insinuation to the contrary is not only inaccurate but undermines the judicial independence that is crucial to our democracy,” the Supreme Court emphasized.

Additionally, the statement noted that Justice Agim had been scheduled to attend the burial ceremony of Hon. Justice Stanley Alagoa in Bayelsa State but had sought permission to attend the convocation ceremony instead.

In conclusion, the Supreme Court urged the media and the public to verify information through credible sources before dissemination.

“We encourage the public and media to verify information through credible sources before sharing or publishing to prevent the spread of misinformation,” the statement concluded.