Super Eagles Vs Zimbabwe: Chelle To Use Unchanged Starting 11, NFF Begs Fans

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is poised to maintain his confidence in the starting lineup that clinched a 2-0 victory against Rwanda in Kigali as they prepare for their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

Chelle intends to field the same Super Eagles team for the clash with the Warriors in Uyo, unless there are any unexpected injuries or developments, according to ScoreNigeria.

In goal, the reliable Stanley Nwabali showcased solid performance and will once again guard the net. The defensive line is expected to feature the experienced captain William Troost-Ekong alongside Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, and Bright Osayi-Samuel, who have all demonstrated their defensive prowess in prior matches.

In the midfield, the formidable duo of Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Everton’s Alex Iwobi will be entrusted with controlling the pace and flow of the game, aiming to create scoring opportunities.

On the attack, Samuel Chukwueze will be given another chance to shine after a less impactful outing against Rwanda, teaming up with dynamic wingers Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon to provide width and creativity.

Leading the offensive charge is the in-form Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, who made headlines for his outstanding performance against Rwanda, scoring both goals during the match. His ability to find the back of the net will be crucial for Nigeria as they seek to build on their winning momentum.

To galvanize support for the team, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has called upon Super Eagles fans to flood the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in vibrant green and white colours during the game against Zimbabwe on Tuesday evening.

To entice supporters, the NFF has also announced that the first 500 fans to purchase tickets will be rewarded with exclusive Super Eagles jerseys, as detailed in a statement from NFF General Secretary Dr. Mohammed Sanusi.

“We are calling on Nigerians to turn out in large numbers to support the Super Eagles on Tuesday,” the statement reads in part.

“When we played Rwanda in Kigali on Friday, the Rwandans filled the Amahoro Stadium.

“Let us fill the stadium with green and white, and drum and dance to support the team.”

Having secured a 2-0 victory over Rwanda just last Friday, Nigeria aims to carry forward their winning streak. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe comes into the encounter after a hard-fought 2-2 draw against the Benin Republic last Thursday, setting the stage for an exciting match-up.