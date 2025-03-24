Super Eagles Vs Zimbabwe: Akwa Ibom State Government Pays For 30,000 Tickets

The Akwa Ibom State Government has made a significant move in support of the Super Eagles by purchasing 30,000 tickets for enthusiastic football fans and supporters ahead of the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

This initiative is aimed at galvanizing widespread support for the Super Eagles during the must-win match.

The encounter, where the Super Eagles will face off against the Zimbabwean Warriors, is set to take place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday.

This stadium has been the proud host for all of the Super Eagles’ previous home games during the ongoing World Cup qualifiers, reinforcing its importance as a fortress for the national team.

The three-time African champions are eager to secure their second victory in the qualifiers, following an impressive 2-0 win over Rwanda in Kigali last Friday. This victory has significantly boosted the team’s morale and enhanced their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has emphasized the importance of the upcoming match, stating that the team is fully committed to clinching maximum points.

He expressed confidence in the team’s capabilities, affirming, “We are looking forward to a win. The three points are crucial for us. At this pivotal stage in the qualifiers, we cannot afford to drop any more points.”

Troost-Ekong stressed the need for the team to build on their recent success against the Amavubi, saying, “Our aim is to take it one match at a time, collect three points here and there, and fervently hope that these efforts will be sufficient to secure our ticket to the World Cup.”

Note that the Group C match will kick off at 5 PM Nigeria time on Tuesday, March 25.