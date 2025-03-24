Super Eagles Of Nigeria To Have Open-Doors Training Ahead Of Zimbabwe Clash

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will hold an open-door training session after a post-match press conference at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, later today.

The open-door training, which will last for 15 minutes, according to the Super Eagles’ media officer, Promise Efoghe, will give room for fans and the press to watch the team train before their World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe, which will kick-off at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25.

“Sunday’s training is closed. Monday’s session will be opened for the mandatory 15 minutes and this will be shortly after the official press conference,” Efoghe said.

“Provisions will be made for mixed zone interaction with the players on match day.”

Meanwhile, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has called for unwavering focus from his players as they kicked off their training on Sunday in Uyo, ahead of their crucial upcoming match against Zimbabwe.

The training was held behind closed doors to maintain a concentrated environment for the team.

After securing a 2-0 victory over Rwanda last Friday, the team travelled directly from Kigali to Uyo via a chartered Valujet flight, eager to build on their recent success.

The players immediately settled into their first training session, which was marked by intense drills and tactical discussions aimed at honing their strategies for the upcoming challenge.

The team’s media officer said coach Chelle remains grounded despite the encouraging win against Rwanda. He has limited access to journalists and visitors in the team’s camp to ensure that the players remain focused and mentally prepared.

The coach has emphasized the significance of the next encounter with Zimbabwe, particularly as the Zimbabweans managed to hold Nigeria to a goalless draw in the first leg of the qualifiers.

“We need to approach this game with the seriousness it deserves. While it’s tempting to assess the vulnerabilities of our opponents, my primary concern lies with enhancing our own performance,” Chelle stated after the match against Rwanda.

Chelle’s strategy allows for two intensive training sessions before the Super Eagles face Zimbabwe on Tuesday, as they seek to refine their tactics and build cohesion on the pitch.

Simultaneously, the Zimbabwean team commenced their preparations on Sunday at the training facilities of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

The recent victory over Rwanda has revitalized Nigeria’s aspirations for qualification to the 2026 World Cup, set to be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Securing another win against Zimbabwe is critical, especially as Nigeria currently sits fourth in Group C of the qualifiers, with six points collected over five matches—four points behind group leaders South Africa, who are positioned for an automatic qualification spot.

Below is today’s schedule for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Zimbabwe:

Zimbabwe Press conference- 4.30pm

Zimbabwe training session – 5.00pm

Nigeria press conference – 6.00pm

Nigeria training session – 6.30pm