Senate, South-South Govs Join Forces To End Crisis In Rivers State

Sources from the Presidency have claimed that political leaders from the South-South, especially governors plan on reconciling warring parties in the Rivers State crisis.

According to the sources, the state of emergency is a temporary measure to allow for reconciliation.

Speaking to Punch, the sources further pointed out that key figures, including members of the Senate and governors from the South-South region, were actively working towards fostering reconciliation between the parties, with the ultimate goal of ending all grievances.

The officials also explained that a meditating panel was likely to be instituted, as requested by the National Assembly.

“These (mediating panels) are suggestions on the table, customarily, the idea of the emergency rule is to give the parties time to cool down and sit down to solve their problems. That is the essence.

“So what the senate and the south governors are offering is to reconcile the parties so that they can stop all these fighting and quarrelling,” a source told the aforementioned publication.

Another source added, “Even the man there now, the sole administrator, part of his role is to reconcile the parties in conflict. That is part of his role, to make sure that the place is stabilised to reconcile them so they can work together for the peace and progress of Rivers.

“So, the President doesn’t need to get involved. The structures are there to take care of the issues.”

The Deputy Spokesman of the Green Chamber, Philip Agbese, also disclosed that the House of Representatives will soon make a public pronouncement on the constitution of a committee to run the affairs of the Rivers State House of Assembly,

Agbese reiterated the commitment of the National Assembly to usher in peace in Rivers State by getting the warring parties to sheathe their swords and work together.

He said, “The Speaker and House leadership are already addressing this issue and a public announcement will be made soon regarding the committee to be set up by the parliament.

“At the moment, the House is more concerned about restoring peace in Rivers State and bringing the various groups together. This is a novel situation that requires further consultations within and outside the parliament.”