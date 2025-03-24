SDP Reveals Caliber Of Politicians Joining Its Party To Unseat Tinubu

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Shehu Gabam, has disclosed that top political dignitaries, including VIPs who are senators and Ministers, are joining the party in droves from every state across Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Gabam made this known on Monday, March 24, 2025, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The SDP chieftain said that the party, which recently welcomed former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, from the All Progressives Congress (APC), is open to welcoming more top politicians.

According to Gabam, the party’s mission is to unseat President Bola Tinubu‘s government in 2027.

He expressed confidence in the possibilities of the SDP taking over power because the APC-led government is not listening to the people’s feelings and risks losing the election in 2027.

Gabam maintained that Tinubu’s perceived political brilliance is insufficient to guarantee APC victory in the 2027 election.

He said, “Virtually every day we receive decampees to SDP, every state of the federation including today. I received some today in my office, these are dignitaries.

“If you google you will see there are over 300 resignation letters from VIPs, some of them were Senators, some of them were Ministers that are joining the party.

“I am a leader of a political party; my mission is to take over the government, the mission of APC is to retain power, the mission of PDP is to take over power.

“Anyone can lose the election; it’s not about individual brilliance or strategy. If there is brilliance, if there is efficacy in power, they wouldn’t have been making the mistakes they are making today.

“We believe that there are surplus of talents untapped that can deliver leadership in Nigeria, no individual has monopoly of quality of leadership that is not available anywhere else.”