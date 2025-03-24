SDP Is One Branch Of Tinubu’s Ministry – Sowore

Former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has said it would be impossible for opposition politicians to use Social Democratic Party (SDP) to remove President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Naija News reports that Sowore said President Tinubu, before he won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election, was in control of SDP.

In an interview with TVC on Sunday, he argued that any coalition against Tinubu through SDP would not achieve its aim.

He stated that former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who defected to the party, may have been sent by other opposition figures to understand the workings of the party.

His words: “One thing I know and I will disclose here is that the SDP is a family of Ahmed Bola Tinubu as well. It is one of the branches of his ministry. So I don’t know if he has lost interest in the SDP, but if it was the SDP before he won the primaries of the APC, it’s going to be tough for this new entrance to get too far within.

“And I want to make another prediction; it may not come to a pass, it was like they sent El-Rufai to SDP as a circus. And it seems like when El-Rufai came, he was mauled by the first lion. I don’t know which lion mauled him, maybe it’s Adebayo or the SDP people who knew this was going to happen.

“And I suspect that not as many people that were going to move over to SDP would do so, because I think they found out that there’s a turtle there that’s probably going to handle them differently.

“But like I said I’m not a member of the party, but I’m just giving you my own understanding of the politics. I don’t know how far they can go considering these characters that are jumping over the place.

“And my own personal conviction is that this coalition is not about winning an election. I think it’s a coalition for negotiation. It’s a coalition to distract the Nigerian people, to create an impression that there’s going to be opposition to the current APC government whereas these are APC operators.”