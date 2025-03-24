S3x For Roles: ‘Actors Cannot Force You, Except You Want The Role By All Means’ – Jide Kosoko Spills

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has claimed that sexual exploitation in the Nigerian film industry is not made under compulsion except when an actress wants a specific movie role by all means.

Naija News reports that Kosoko made the revelation during his recent appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast.

The movie star dismissed the general notion that movie directors and producers always impose sex for roles, stating that no one can be compelled into any form of sexual exchange.

He further explained that some women come into the industry with the plan to use such means to gain fame.

Jide Kosoko further stated he knows some popular actresses who deliberately joined the movie industry to leverage sexual relationships to become famous.

He said, “If I said I need you to warm my bed so that I can give you a role, and you said no, they cannot force you to do it. And if you want that role by all means, that means you want to dance to his tone.

“I’m not saying it’s right to have introduced that to you, but if you fall for it, that’s your own business. How does that concern the whole world? All this sex for roles thing, forget about it. I know some ladies that equally come into the industry with the determination that, by the time ‘I sleep with this and sleep with that, I will get my name.

”I know of some popular actresses. I know of even a Magistrate”.