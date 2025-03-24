Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibas Faces Backlash Over Alleged Plans To Appoint New LGA Administrators

An alarm has been raised by sources close to the Rivers State Government House, over what they describe as plans by the state’s sole administrator, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, to announce new Local Government Area (LGA) administrators.

The move, according to the sources who spoke with The Guardian, could provoke serious concerns over the autonomy of local governments as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

Naija News understands that the controversy follows the Supreme Court’s ruling that nullified the October 5, 2024, local government elections in the state.

Prior to the judgment, suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara had directed that all council chairmen hand over their duties to the heads of local governments until proper elections could be conducted. This directive was meant to maintain administrative continuity pending the rescheduling of elections.

However, reports from anonymous sources who spoke with The Guardian suggest that Ibas is planning to announce new council administrators despite the clear constitutional provisions and the recent court ruling, which upheld the autonomy of local governments.

The alleged plan to appoint new administrators has raised serious concerns about the erosion of democratic principles.

According to the sources, if implemented, the move would not only defy the Supreme Court’s ruling but would also represent an affront to the democratic rights of Rivers State citizens.

The sources disclosed that names of supposed administrators have already been compiled, raising fears of an orchestrated attempt to subvert the will of the people.

Such actions could plunge the local government system into further crisis, setting a dangerous precedent for executive overreach.

“Nigerians must remain vigilant against this unconstitutional maneuver, as it threatens the foundation of grassroots democracy. Any attempt to impose unelected administrators on LGAs must be met with firm resistance from law-abiding citizens, political stakeholders, and civil society groups.

“Will the rule of law prevail, or will impunity reign? The next 24 hours will be crucial in determining whether democracy holds firm or is trampled upon,” a source told the Guardian.