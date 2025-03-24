Rivers Emergency Rule: Tension As N’Delta Militants Meet, Plot Massive Attack

Just a week after a major explosion rocked the Trans-Niger pipeline in Bodo, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, another explosion has reportedly occurred at the Soku oil facility in Akuku Toru Local Government Area of the state.

The Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria), a prominent grassroots non-governmental organization in the Niger Delta, raised the alarm about the incident.

In the early hours of Sunday, the group received information of the explosion at the Soku oil facility, operated by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited.

A statement issued in Port Harcourt and signed by YEAC’s Executive Director, Dr. Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, confirmed the explosion through the organization’s network of youth volunteers in the area.

According to the report, “An explosion accompanied by fireballs was heard and seen in the sky from the facility area, which is difficult to access, and the fire was still ongoing at the time of this report.”

The cause of the explosion remains unclear, with speculation ranging from equipment failure to sabotage or an attack on the facility.

This marks the third such incident in Rivers State in less than a week, following explosions in the Ogoni area and the Oga/Egbama/Ndoni Local Government Area, which President Bola Tinubu highlighted in his March 18 nationwide broadcast while declaring a six-month state of emergency in the state.

In response, YEAC-Nigeria has called for an immediate investigation into the explosion at Soku and urged the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) to conduct a joint investigation visit to determine the cause. The group further emphasized that those responsible for the incident should be held accountable in accordance with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021.

Fresh Tensions as Militants Plan Attacks

Meanwhile, a secret report has revealed that militant leaders in the Niger Delta have secretly reconvened in an undisclosed creek community to plan and coordinate attacks on oil facilities, raising fresh concerns over security in the region.

The meeting occurred just days after President Tinubu suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and declared a state of emergency in the state.

Although details of the gathering remain scarce, a reliable source indicated to Vanguard that the militant leaders are seeking full participation from various groups in the Niger Delta and are consulting widely with other leaders.

Commander Bibi Oduku, the commandant general of the Riverine Security (Coast-Guard of the Federation), confirmed the heightened security threat in the Niger Delta, warning that it could severely impact Nigeria’s economy.

He advised President Tinubu to reconsider the suspension of Governor Fubara, citing the increasing risks posed by militant activities.

Oduku stated, “I urge President Bola Tinubu to carefully consider the suspension of the Rivers State governor because of the heightened tensions and threats in the Niger Delta. These threats pose a significant risk to the nation’s economy. Militant groups are planning to attack federal government properties across Niger Delta states, while miscreants may exploit the situation to engage in criminal activities. This could lead to loss of life among innocent citizens and military personnel deployed for peacekeeping.”

Despite the escalating threats, Oduku reassured the public that riverine security officers are on high alert and will collaborate with the Nigerian military and other security agencies to apprehend those responsible for attacks on federal government properties.

Captains Eric Foutoru and ThankGod Oprom, who oversee the Rivers and Delta States’ waterways, respectively, pledged their support to the military in maintaining peace in the region.

Oduku also referenced a warning from former presidential amnesty head Brigadier General Paul T. Boroh (retd.), who urged Niger Delta youths to avoid allowing anger to drive them toward violence.

Oduku condemned the recent destruction of oil pipelines in Rivers and Akwa Ibom states and promised that security forces would bring those responsible to justice.

He urged the people of Rivers State and the Niger Delta to embrace peace and allow the law to take its course.