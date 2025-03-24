Residents In Fear As Pipeline Rupture Leaks Unknown Petroleum Product In Rivers

Residents of Obianime-Ama Community in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State are on high alert following the discovery of a ruptured pipeline leaking an unidentified petroleum product in broad daylight.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, has raised significant concerns over potential environmental hazards and safety risks in the area.

Eyewitnesses confirmed to Channels TV that the affected pipeline belongs to the Pipeline and Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The leak, which began at approximately 2:30 pm, was spotted near a location opposite the PPMC facility in Okrika LGA.

Naija News reports that despite efforts by community members to contain the spill, the situation remains unresolved, prompting the residents to take swift action.

To minimize risk, the community has cordoned off the area and restricted vehicular and motorcycle movement as a precautionary measure.

In a report, Channels TV obtained pictures that revealed the extent of the leakage, which continued to cause frustration among residents.

While some residents speculated that the rupture might have been caused by vandalism, others rejected the idea, citing the presence of security personnel who guard the facility nightly.

One anonymous resident stated, “It can’t be vandalism. People guard this place every night, so that kind of thing is impossible. The pipeline is old and needs to be replaced.”