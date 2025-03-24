Renaissance Denies Gas Explosion At Soku Facility In Rivers State

An indigenous oil and gas company, Renaissance, has firmly denied reports of a gas explosion at its Soku Gas Pipeline facility in Rivers State following Sunday’s claims of a blast at the site.

Earlier reports had suggested that a gas explosion had occurred at the Soku Gas Pipeline, operated by Renaissance, citing an environmental manager, Christian Otiasah, from the Soku community.

However, the company quickly issued a clarification, stating that there was no explosion or fire at its gas facility.

In a statement released through its Communications Manager at Renaissance, Bamidele Odugbesan, the company emphasized, “We wish to categorically state that there was no gas explosion or fire incident at our Soku facility. Our operations are ongoing without any disruption, and all safety protocols remain in place.”

Renaissance further reassured its stakeholders and the public that its operations are being conducted in accordance with strict safety and environmental standards.

The company also highlighted its regular monitoring of facilities to prevent such incidents from occurring.

The company urged the media and the public to verify information before circulating unconfirmed reports, emphasizing the potential for such misinformation to create unnecessary panic.

Naija News reports that the clarification comes after Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria) claimed that its youth volunteers alerted the organization about the early morning blast at the Soku oil facility, operated by Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited.