President Tinubu Flags-off 125km Benin-Asaba Highway [Photos]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially launched the 125km Benin-Asaba Highway project.

The project is anticipated to be completed within 30 months via a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), which aims to improve connectivity and stimulate economic growth in both Edo and Delta States.

Naija News reports that the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, represented the President during the official launching of the project.

In his remark, Okpebholo highlighted the initiative as a clear demonstration of the incumbent administration’s steadfast dedication to enhancing infrastructure throughout Nigeria.

“Today, I had the honour of representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the official flag-off of the 125km Benin-Asaba Highway—a landmark project that will transform connectivity and boost economic activities in Edo and Delta States. This project, set to be completed in 30 months through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), is a testament to Mr President’s unwavering commitment to infrastructure development across Nigeria.

“I appreciate the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, for his kind words about our administration’s efforts in Edo State. In just 150 days, we have turned our state into a massive construction hub, with critical projects like the Ramat Park flyover already making significant progress. I also commend the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, for his assurance that the financial framework for this project is secured, ensuring smooth execution from start to finish.

“I extend my gratitude to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, ably represented by his Deputy, Chief Monday John Onyeme, and all dignitaries who joined us at this historic event. Together, we are ensuring that Edo and the entire region enjoy the dividends of democracy! A New Edo Has Risen,” A statement on the Governor’s 𝕏 handle on Sunday, March 23 reads.