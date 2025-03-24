Only PDP Can Defeat Tinubu In 2027, Lamido Declares

Former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, has asserted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the only political force capable of unseating President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

Speaking at an annual Ramadan breakfast with PDP leaders and supporters in his hometown of Bamaina, Lamido urged opposition politicians to set aside personal grievances and adopt a strategic approach in their quest to reclaim power.

He also called on former PDP members who defected to the APC, including Rotimi Amaechi, Nasir El-Rufai, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Aliyu Wamakko, to return to the party and strengthen the opposition’s chances of success.

The former governor expressed deep concern over the deteriorating state of the nation, citing widespread poverty, hunger, insecurity, and general apprehension among Nigerians as consequences of APC’s poor governance.

He stated: “Everyone in Nigeria is now confused because the leadership has lost focus. However, in the struggle to find a way out, politicians must remain focused and avoid personal prejudices; otherwise, it will be difficult to defeat Tinubu.”

He further emphasized the importance of a collective approach, saying: “You shall not think of fighting state institutions on the basis of personal disappointment and succeed, but you can only succeed when you put the collective national interest and make sure everyone around is bound by that philosophy.”

Call for Former PDP Members to Return

Lamido urged former PDP members who had defected to the APC—only to face persecution and marginalization—to return to their original party.

“There is no shame in coming back to the party that glorified you and gave you all opportunities to excel in the Nigerian political arena. You must learn how to eschew political bitterness. Leadership cannot go with anger,” he added.

Lamido specifically called on former governors and political figures, including Rotimi Amaechi, Nasir El-Rufai, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Aliyu Wamakko, to reunite under the PDP and work towards what he described as the liberation of Nigeria from APC’s atrocities.

Dismissing the potential of alternative parties such as the Social Democratic Party (SDP) or the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to challenge Tinubu’s government, Lamido insisted that only the PDP had the structure and strength to mount a formidable opposition.