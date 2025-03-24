On The Day Of PDP Primary, Fubara Said He Wasn’t Prepared To Be Governor – Lloyd

Former Rivers State House of Assembly member, Chidi Lloyd, has said Governor Siminalayi Fubara said he was not prepared to be Governor during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governoship primary election.

The former House Leader said Rivers State had been in a state of emergency since Governor Fubara took over the leadership of the state.

In an interview with AIT on Monday, Lloyd, who in 2013 struck a fellow lawmaker, Michael Chinda, with House mace, accused Fubara of making an inciting statement.

Naija News reported that a former spokesman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Anabs Sara-Igbe, stated that President Bola Tinubu lacked the constitutional right to suspend Fubara, his deputy and House of Assembly members.

However, Lloyd argued that the President acted within his constitutional rights by declaring a state of emergency and appointing a sole administrator.

His words: “Since the inception of this administration, since the inception of the Governor Siminalayi Fubara administration, there has been a state of emergency in Rivers State. What happened a few days ago was that the President, invoking his powers under Section 305 of the Constitution, merely declared the state of emergency by appointing for us a sole administrator.

“We have been under siege in this state since Governor Fubara became Governor. So it is nothing new. We are used to it. Imagine a situation where a Governor would charge street urchins to be on standby, that very soon he will give the instruction and that he will lead from the front. These are statements on becoming of a Governor of a State.

“But I take solace in the fact that this Governor had told us, ab initio, that he is not prepared for this office. He did say it on the day of his primaries. He said he should have been informed 20 years ago so that he would learn the ropes of how to become Governor. So most times, I don’t find myself blaming him.

“If a young man who wants to learn how to drive is not given a Bentley, anybody who wants to learn how to drive is usually given a rickety beetle so that all of those other parts, the clutch, the headlights and so on, you can manage to forgo. But not, of course, with a Bentley.

“So we had a situation in River State where we gave a learner driver a Mercedes-Benz. And this is the result of it. Out of 36 states in the Federation, it is only in Rivers State that for the past two, going to two years now, we’ve not had peace.”