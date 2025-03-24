Okpebholo Gives Five-Day Notice To PDP Officials To Tender Unreserved Apology

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo has issued a five-day ultimatum to the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chris Nosa Nehikhare and and a party chieftain, Shedrach Udugbai, to immediately tender an unreserved apology to him over what he described as defamatory remarks.

Okpebholo accused Nehikare of making “defamatory and unsubstantiated allegations” against him through a press release on March 19, 2025, captioned, “Edo PDP condemns Okpebholo’s ₦200m bribery ploy to buy defection of each assembly member. “Reckless misappropriation of state resources” and “ Senator Monday Okpebholo has summoned all Councillors from the 18 local councils of Edo State, in a desperate attempt to woo them with ₦2m each to decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

On Udugbai’s part, he reportedly defamed the Governor while appearing on “This Morning on ITV,” a program aired on Benin-based independent television (ITV) on March 13, 2025. During the show, he accused Okpebholo of bribing three members of the PDP in the state House of Assembly with two hundred million naira each to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

A pre-action notice signed by the Governor’s legal representatives, Blessing Agbomhere and Taiwo Elizabeth Olorunfemi, both of Blessing Agbomhere and Partners and sighted said the alleged defamatory comments could be construed to mean that “the governor is a dishonorable man who engages in bribery and corruption and deals callously with the commonwealth of Edo state.”

The pre-action notice from the legal representatives further stated that the alleged defamatory comments meant that “Our Client is a dishonest man who can only have things done through bribery and corrupt practices” and that our client is a “dishonest person incapable of managing the affairs of Edo State and/or holding any public office.”

Blessing Agbomhere and Partners lamented that the wide broadcast of the said press release and interview, including on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, significantly amplified the reach and impact of the alleged defamatory comments, resulting in consequential harm to the governor.

While insisting that the allegations are wholly false and a calculated attempt to damage the governor’s hard-earned reputation, the governor’s legal team stated unequivocally that Okpebholo has been adjudged by all well-meaning Edo indigenes and Nigerians in general as one of the few state governors who is doing excellently well and managing the state funds prudently.

“Our client has not been arrested, charged or convicted for financial impropriety or any offense whatsoever in Nigeria or elsewhere, and Our Client has never and will never engage in bribery or any other financial impropriety.

“It is hard to understand why our client’s name should feature in what seemed to be your attempt to address an issue regarding the decamping of lawmakers from your political party due to their dissatisfaction with how the affairs of your party are being run.

“The irresistible conclusion to be drawn is that, your statements were intended to expose our client to public ridicule and denigrate his well-preserved reputation in the eyes of members of the society generally.” the pre-action notice read in parts.