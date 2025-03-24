No Matter How You Collect Power, It Belongs To God – Onaiyekan

The Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has warned politicians against misuse of power entrusted to them by God.

Naija News reports that Onaiyekan said irrespective of whether power was gotten through a coup, or rigged process, or the Supreme Court declared the winner against the popular vote, the holder must use it to work for the people.

The Emeritus Archbishop stated this in a homily delivered at the 17th edition of St. Patrick at Holy Family Catholic Church, Life Camp, Abuja, on Sunday.

He told the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Population and National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Senator Victor Umeh, who was also chairman of this year’s celebration, to send his message to his co-political leaders.

“I think I see one now, Senator Umeh, the man with the big red hat. You’re most welcome. Senator Umeh doesn’t belong to Edo/Delta but you know politicians are always looking for ways and means of advertising themselves. He is the senator representing Anambra Central zone in the Senate.

“You are most welcome to join in this. And through you, we are reaching out to all those big men that God had put in charge of us. God put them in charge of us.

“You know what? Since power belongs to God, anybody who holds power is holding it in the name of God. No matter how you collected the power, whether because you staged a coup with a gun, even if you rigged election and the Supreme Court declares you ruler, you should not forget power belongs to God. That is serious.

“What that means is that you are going to give account to God how you are using this power. The people may be helpless, like we all are right now, the people may not be able to challenge you and you may think you are getting away with anything. No way! God’s record is always straight and comprehensive. So, we warn them.

“That’s why we are praying for them, all that may work according to God’s will – seek justice, equity, goodness, kindness, peace, above all, above personal political and other interests.

“So, senator, you have a message. I don’t know how you will carry it to your brothers and sisters. For me, Cardinal, I have done my own part,” he said.

Politicians Go To Court To Justify Their Wrongs

Speaking on forgiveness, Cardinal Onaiyakan emphasized the need for humility when one does wrong. He, however, regretted that most politicians would seek court judgement to justify their wrong actions rather than seek forgiveness.

“But you know to ask for forgiveness entails that we admit we have done wrong. And this admission that we have done wrong is so difficult for us because of our pride. We see people do horrible things and are proud of it and they justify it.

“They can even get court judgment to support it and justify it. If we don’t acknowledge our sins, how would we ask for forgiveness? If we don’t ask for forgiveness, how will God forgive us?” He stated.

Cry More, God Is Listening

Cardinal Onaiyekan urged Nigerians to continue speaking out against the government’s policies responsible for the economic hardship citizens face.

He told politicians that it would be impossible to stop Nigerians from voicing their anger against their policies. He stressed that Nigeria has resources to make every citizen live comfortably.

“You can’t stop people suffering from crying. And you know whenever you are crying, the Lord is listening to you.

“Don’t be tired of crying. I’m not tired of crying. I will continue to cry about…this country has enough to make us reasonably happy.

“The country has the wherewithal to make everybody happy, not everybody stinkingly rich. No. God does not provide for all our greed. God has provided for all our needs,” he added.

Onaiyekan advised Edo/Delta Catholic community in Abuja not to forfeit their culture because of their Christian belief.

“You do not have to choose between your Christian faith and your Edo/Delta culture. Both can and must enrich each other. And I believe that’s what we are celebrating here this day in this church,” he concluded.