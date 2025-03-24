Nigerians Don’t Know Tinubu, He Is An Expert In Deceit And Selfishness – Lamido

Former Governor of Jigawa State and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sule Lamido, has blamed the ongoing challenges in the country on Nigerians.

Speaking at his residence in Bamaina during a Ramadan fast-breaking event on Sunday, Lamido asserted that Nigerians voted PDP out of power without considering the grave consequences of their decision.

He argued that Nigerians do not know much about President Bola Tinubu, and described him as an expert in deceit and selfishness.

“As I have been saying, Nigerians don’t know much about Tinubu. He is an expert in deceit and selfishness,” Lamido said.

His comments followed a call by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, urging opposition leaders to unite under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to rescue Nigeria from the current administration.

Lamido, however, dismissed the idea, arguing that only the ideals of truth and nationalism can confront Tinubu.

“You cannot challenge Tinubu with rage, greed, hate, envy, or wickedness. He is a master of all that.

“Only the ideals of truth and nationalism can confront him effectively,” Lamido said.

Meanwhile, Lamido, has asserted that the PDP remains the only political force capable of unseating Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

He also called on former PDP members who defected to the APC, including Rotimi Amaechi, Nasir El-Rufai, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Aliyu Wamakko, to return to the party and strengthen the opposition’s chances of success.

The former governor expressed deep concern over the deteriorating state of the nation, citing widespread poverty, hunger, insecurity, and general apprehension among Nigerians as consequences of APC’s poor governance.

He stated: “Everyone in Nigeria is now confused because the leadership has lost focus. However, in the struggle to find a way out, politicians must remain focused and avoid personal prejudices; otherwise, it will be difficult to defeat Tinubu.”

He further emphasized the importance of a collective approach, saying: “You shall not think of fighting state institutions on the basis of personal disappointment and succeed, but you can only succeed when you put the collective national interest and make sure everyone around is bound by that philosophy.”

Call For Former PDP Members To Return

Lamido urged former PDP members who had defected to the APC—only to face persecution and marginalization—to return to their original party.

“There is no shame in coming back to the party that glorified you and gave you all opportunities to excel in the Nigerian political arena. You must learn how to eschew political bitterness. Leadership cannot go with anger,” he added.

Lamido specifically called on former governors and political figures, including Rotimi Amaechi, Nasir El-Rufai, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Aliyu Wamakko, to reunite under the PDP and work towards what he described as the liberation of Nigeria from APC’s atrocities.

Dismissing the potential of alternative parties such as the Social Democratic Party (SDP) or the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to challenge Tinubu’s government, Lamido insisted that only the PDP had the structure and strength to mount a formidable opposition.