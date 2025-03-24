Negotiations Are In Advanced Stage – Lukman Reveals Issues Being Considered By Coalition Stakeholders

A former National Vice Chairman North-West of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman has stated that negotiations to form a coalition is ongoing and has not reached its final stage.

Speaking via a statement on Monday, Lukman dismissed speculations that disagreements were hindering the coalition negotiation.

He noted that the consensus among leaders is that the final decision about processes of candidates’ selection can only be handled and determined when there is agreement regarding the political party on whose platform the coalition will field candidates.

He, however, asserted that issues such as getting leaders to work together and the political party that would be the platform to contest the 2027 election are being considered.

Lukman said: “In order to set the records straight, it is important to state that negotiations are ongoing and nothing has been finalised.

“Once concluded formal announcement will be made with all the details regarding composition of membership, programme of action towards 2027, framework for contesting the 2027 elections, etc.

“Consultations are in advanced stages, basically reaching out to prospective members of the coalition, mapping out issues for agreements among members of the coalition.

“At this stage of negotiations, the main focus is around getting leaders to agree to work together and substantially there is strong recognition that prospective members should set aside personal ambitions to contest the 2027 elections.

“The second issue being negotiated is the political party that will be the platform for the 2027 electoral contest.

“These two issues are carefully being negotiated. While acknowledging that with respect to the requirement for members to set aside personal ambitions, there are strong interests being expressed around issues of zoning by individual leaders, these issues are yet to be formally discussed at any consultation meeting.”