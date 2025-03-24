Lawmaker Defends Voice Vote In Approving Tinubu’s Emergency Rule In Rivers

A lawmaker, Dawodu Bashiru, has defended the use of a voice vote by the House of Representatives in approving President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, amid growing controversy over the decision.

The use of a voice vote in the approval of the president’s move has sparked backlash, with critics questioning the transparency of the process.

Despite this, Dawodu, who represents Oshodi/Isolo in Lagos State, has brushed off criticisms, asserting that the House is constitutionally empowered to determine how it operates, including the method of voting.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Dawodu explained that the House is within its rights to choose the format of voting for each matter, noting that this was in line with the constitution.

He said, “The point that I’m making is that it’s also constitutional that the House is going to determine the way it operates on an everyday basis, that is the law.”

While acknowledging that the House has used electronic voting on some occasions, Dawodu emphasized that the lawmakers are not obligated to do so in every situation. He pointed out that different circumstances and rules apply depending on the issue at hand.

Dawodu further explained that voice voting is a regular practice in the House, and this instance was not out of the ordinary.

“Well, it depends on what we’re doing in terms of the rule. I’ll give you an example. When you look at the last time, we also had electronic voting when we were going to elect the speaker [Femi Gbajabiamila]. It’s different from what happened this time when we’re going to elect the speaker [Tajudeen Abbas]. So the rules are different,” he said.

He concluded by asserting that voice voting has always been a part of the House’s daily practices and that there was nothing unusual about its application in this particular vote.

Dawodu added, “I think every day in our practice, we do voice voting. I don’t think this particular situation is different.”