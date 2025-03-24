Lawmaker Calls For Restoration Of Fubara As Gov, Urges Peace Mediation In Rivers

The member representing Andoni/Opobo/Mkoro Federal Constituency in Rivers State, Awaji-Inombek Abiante, has called on President Bola Tinubu to restore Governor Siminalayi Fubara to office before the expiration of the six-month emergency rule imposed on the state.

Naija News reports that Abiante also urged the president to engage the National Peace Committee, led by former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar, to mediate between the warring parties in the state and seek a resolution to the political turmoil.

In a nationwide broadcast on March 18, 2025, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending Governor Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months.

The president appointed retired naval chief, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, as the sole administrator of the state for the duration of the emergency.

Tinubu justified his action by citing Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, arguing that the escalating political situation in Rivers required urgent intervention.

The decision was backed by the National Assembly through a voice vote, a move that has sparked controversy and been heavily criticized by several prominent figures and groups, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, legal experts, and organizations like PANDEF and the Nigerian Bar Association.

Abiante, speaking on Channels Television’s Inside Sources on Sunday, criticized the actions taken by the president, highlighting inconsistencies in the reasons provided for the emergency declaration.

He pointed out that claims regarding the Rivers State House of Assembly’s destruction and Fubara’s failure to rebuild the chambers were inaccurate, as the construction had already begun under Fubara’s administration.

He also challenged the intelligence reports that the president relied upon for the declaration, questioning their authenticity.

“That is to tell us that it is either the intelligence that was relied upon may have been rigged. If in this country we could rig intelligence to the president, are we not in danger?” Abiante asked.

Call For National Peace Committee’s Intervention

Abiante suggested that the National Peace Committee, with its esteemed members like Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah and the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad III, should intervene in the crisis. He urged President Tinubu to allow the peace committee to mediate and facilitate dialogue between the parties involved.

He emphasized, “It would be wrong to allow this thing to fester; it would even be very wrong to allow it to get to that six months because you will begin to play Nigerians against fellow Nigerians.”

The lawmaker also warned that the ongoing crisis in Rivers State, which has contributed significantly to Nigeria’s economy, could result in greater divisions among Nigerians.

He criticized the political maneuvering surrounding the resources of the state, saying, “On the streets of Port Harcourt, what is being discussed is that it is the fight to grab the resources of Rivers State.”

Abiante also reminded President Tinubu that Rivers State played a significant role in his election victory, stating, “Mr. president should also understand that he also got some votes from Rivers State; it was not just one vote.”

He cautioned that any attempt to undermine the people of Rivers could backfire, as the people’s resistance would eventually have political consequences.

Abiante concluded by calling for a national dialogue that prioritizes the welfare and interests of the people, emphasizing that the conflict in Rivers State should not be allowed to escalate further.