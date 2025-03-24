Keep Quiet, You Know Nothing About Coalition – Atiku’s Camp Replies Bode George

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has responded to criticisms from former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George and former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, over the newly formed coalition ahead of the 2027 election.

George and Shekarau had condemned the move to form a coalition to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that those involved are driven by their personal ambition.

However, speaking to Punch, Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe said they were not bothered by the criticisms from the duo.

He said that the coalition has started making progress and won’t be distracted by criticisms.

Ibe noted that George and Shekarau should keep quiet if they are not interested in joining the coalition.

He insisted that George cannot speak about the coalition because he knows nothing about it.

“The coalition train has left the station. It’s going to stop at the stopovers and people are going to get on board it. If Bode George and Shekarau want to get on board, they are at liberty to do so. Otherwise, they should just keep quiet.

“People like Bode George don’t know anything about the coalition. He knows nothing about it. So, he cannot speak to what he doesn’t know,” he stated.