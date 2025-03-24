INEC Holds Meeting Over Petition To Recall Kogi Central Senator

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is currently in a high-level meeting to discuss a petition seeking the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central in the National Assembly.

According to The Guardian, INEC’s Acting Director of Publicity, Esther Chibuikem, confirmed the meeting, which is taking place at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting follows the receipt of the petition, which was submitted by the Secretary to the Commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, on Monday.

Naija News reports that the latest development comes after the Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State, overturned an earlier ruling that had restrained INEC from proceeding with the recall process initiated by constituents from Kogi Central Senatorial District.

In a judgment delivered on Friday, the court affirmed that the recall process is constitutionally valid and aligns with the civic rights of the constituents.

The court further urged the constituents to continue exercising their rights in a peaceful and orderly manner.

This legal battle had previously seen the court grant an interim injunction on Thursday, which restrained INEC, its staff, agents, and representatives from accepting or acting on any petition containing signatures from the Kogi Central Senatorial District.

With the ruling now overturned, the way is clear for the petition to be considered and acted upon, in accordance with the constitutional rights of the people of Kogi Central.

The outcome of the meeting at INEC’s headquarters could have significant implications for the political future of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.