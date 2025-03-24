Aviation Workers Fix Date To Go On Strike, Ground Flights Nationwide

Aviation unions have threatened to shut down airports nationwide starting from March 31, 2025, unless the government removes a customs officer involved in the assault of the Director of Aviation Security at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), in a joint statement signed by Ocheme Aba, Frances Akinjole, and Abdul Rasaq Saidu, expressed their dissatisfaction with the repeated physical assaults on FAAN personnel.

Naija News reports that the unions made it clear that they would no longer tolerate such incidents.

The statement emphasized the need for the government to reduce the number of customs officers operating within civil aviation, in line with global practices.

“Considering the enormity and frequency of physical and psychological assaults on FAAN staff, with no end in sight, we are compelled to inform the management of our unions’ unwavering determination to establish a clear framework of mutual respect among FAAN staff and the security agencies operating at the airports,” the unions said.

They added that sanctions would be imposed to ensure the safety and human rights of FAAN personnel.

“We shall direct all workers to withdraw from the airports effective March 31, 2025, unless such protocols are established,” the statement continued.

The unions also condemned the recent assault on the Director of Aviation Security, describing it as one incident too many.

“It is our sincere hope that our demand in this regard is met to avoid an industrial crisis,” the statement read.

In response, Customs spokesperson Abdullahi Maiwada attributed the disagreement between FAAN officials and customs officers to a miscommunication about equipment movement and seating arrangements.