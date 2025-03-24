‘Ihedioha’s Staying Power Lies In His Ability To Connect With Nigerians’ – Tinubu Hails Ihedioha At 60

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, on his 60th birthday, praising his remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu highlighted Ihedioha’s enduring ability to connect with Nigerians from all walks of life, a quality that defined his tenure as a lawmaker, deputy speaker, and governor.

The President expressed confidence that Ihedioha still has much to offer in public service and nation-building, wishing him good health, strength, and continued success in his future endeavours.

Recognizing Ihedioha’s extensive experience spanning over three decades in politics, legislative affairs, and governance, Tinubu lauded his dedication to fostering a better future for Nigerians.

The statement reads: “The President commends Ihedioha for his remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s democracy and development, having served as a worthy representative of his community, constituency, state, and nation.

“Ihedioha, a journalist, has over thirty years of experience in politics, legislative, and executive governance.

“President Tinubu extols the former deputy speaker for his commitment to creating a better future for Nigerians throughout his political journey.

“The President believes that Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha’s staying power lies in his enduring ability to connect and work effectively with Nigerians from all walks of life, which defined his tenure as a lawmaker, deputy speaker, and governor of Imo State.

“President Tinubu expresses confidence that Rt. Hon. Ihedioha still has much to offer in public service and nation-building in the years ahead.

“He wishes the sexagenarian good health, strength, and renewed vigour as he celebrates this milestone, praying that his future endeavours continue to bring progress and prosperity to the nation.”