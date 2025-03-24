Gov Oborevwori Must Do 8 Years Like Others – Onyeme

The Deputy Governor of Delta State, Monday Onyeme, has said the political arrangement of the state required that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori would serve eight years like other governors did.

Naija News reports that Onyeme said Delta adopted rotational politics to ensure all parts of the state were carried along in the governance of the state.

He disclosed this at the inauguration of Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency Forum held at Oharisi Primary School, Ughelli, on Saturday.

He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) upheld the zoning formular because it guaranteed fairness for all Delta people.

“Delta is a very peaceful state and since 1999 we were the first to embrace governorship rotation and it has been working very well for us.

“All previous governors did eight years and this time around, it will not be different because Governor Oborevwori dey work and Deltans dey see am.

“Governor Oborevwori is working with Julius Berger and other reputable construction companies to develop the state and I can assure you that more projects will be executed across the state,” he said.

On his part, the Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor, said the PDP would win all the local governments in the state for Oborevwori.

“What we have done today is to show that the Federal Constituency stands united to return Governor Oborevwori to Government House in 2027.

“We are all united and I can assure you that PDP will win the entire eight local government areas in Delta Central,” he stated.

Those inaugurated were Olorogun John Oguma, Chairman; Chief Eddie Onosorhue, Deputy Chairman; Festus Agas, Secretary; George Oyefia, Treasurer; Henry Sakpra, Financial Secretary; Chief Vivian Ogheneovo, Woman Leader; Comrade Ejiro Hope, Youth Leader and Olorogun Festus Ahon, Publicity Secretary.