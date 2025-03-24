Five Major Things That Has Happened In Rivers Since Tinubu Suspended Fubara As Governor

President Bola Tinubu, on the 18th of March, 2025 in a nationwide broadcast, suspended Siminalayi Fubara as the Governor of Rivers State following the political crisis in the state.

Naija News reports that the President, who addressed Nigerians in a 7 pm broadcast, also suspended the Deputy Governor of the state, Ngozi Odu.

Others affected by the declaration of the President in the address are members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who have been at loggerheads with the state Governor.

Following the declaration the President declared Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd) as Administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state.

Here Are Five Major Developments In Rivers State Since The Suspension Of Governor Fubara

In a significant political move, both the Senate and House of Representatives, on the 20th of March, 2025 approved President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The National Assembly exercised its constitutional powers under the amended 1999 Constitution, allowing the president to take necessary emergency measures for a period of six months.

In response to the ongoing political crisis, the National Assembly formed a joint committee to oversee affairs in Rivers State during the emergency period.

Additionally, a mediation committee of eminent Nigerians was established to help resolve the political deadlock. These measures aim to stabilize the situation and address the unrest that has plagued the state.

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), the newly appointed sole administrator of Rivers State, on the 22nd of March, 2025 called for expedited work on the state’s House of Assembly complex, which is currently under reconstruction.

Ibas visited the site, urging the contractor, Monier Construction Company Limited, to meet the agreed-upon deadlines to ensure the full restoration of legislative activities in the state.

The new building will include 34 en-suite offices, meeting rooms, a gallery, and a conference hall. Ibas noted the importance of providing a conducive environment for legislative work and stressed that the delay in rebuilding the complex was a gap in the state’s governance structure.

On March 21, 2025, the federal government released the previously withheld local government allocations to the sole administrator of Rivers State.

Ibok-Ete Ibas confirmed the release during a meeting with the Heads of Local Government Administration in Port Harcourt.

Ibas also assured the public that measures were in place to ensure timely payment of workers’ salaries.

Despite the economic challenges in the Niger Delta region, which he described as “unacceptable,” Ibas reiterated that these funds would help restore normalcy and improve the living conditions of the people in the state.

In a strong legal pushback, governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have filed a lawsuit challenging President Tinubu’s decision to suspend Governor Fubara and other elected officials in Rivers State.

The lawsuit, which is expected to be filed at the Supreme Court this week, argues that the president’s actions violate the 1999 Constitution.

The PDP governors, including those from Bauchi, Adamawa, Bayelsa, and other states, are seeking a ruling that will reverse the suspension, contending that it undermines democratic processes.

The legal action underscores the deep political divide and ongoing opposition to the emergency rule.

Suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara made his first public appearance on Sunday, March 23, 2025, since President Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule.

Fubara attended a special prayer and thanksgiving service at the Salvation Ministries Headquarters in Port Harcourt, dispelling rumors that he had fled to another state due to the political crisis.

During the service, Fubara expressed gratitude to God for His mercy and support amidst the political turmoil. He thanked the people for their unwavering support and resilience during this challenging period.

Fubara’s appearance reinforced his continued presence in the political discourse surrounding Rivers State and his determination to weather the ongoing crisis.